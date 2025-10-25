A new, new logo for the W3C

25 Oct 2025

In an effort to pivot this site into a full on graphic design side business after 2 blog posts about logos in a row (hit me up exclusivly on FB to request a consultation), I thought I would reveal my new, new logo for the W3C.

It turns out they recently launched a new one, but some folks don’t love it. As an artist, it’s not my job to critique other art, but instead to offer my own compelling vision for the web.

a shitty drawing of a w, the word three spelled out, and followed by a period and the letter c

I shouldn’t have to explain why I went with the classic dark blue and asparagus colors—that much is obvious. And of course, turning c into a file extension as a reminder that NCSA Mosaic was written in C (I didn’t go with WorldWideWeb because that was written in Objective C and .m kinda messes it all up).

© 3000. Mike Taylr Dot Com Web-Ring. File a bug on this blog.

<< Previous | Home >>
~* Alva | Jenn | figital | Gianni | Ricky | Potch | Aaron *~