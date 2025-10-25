A new, new logo for the W3C

In an effort to pivot this site into a full on graphic design side business after 2 blog posts about logos in a row (hit me up exclusivly on FB to request a consultation), I thought I would reveal my new, new logo for the W3C.

It turns out they recently launched a new one, but some folks don’t love it. As an artist, it’s not my job to critique other art, but instead to offer my own compelling vision for the web.