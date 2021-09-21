Testing Chrome version 100 for fun and profit (but mostly fun I guess)

Great news readers, my self-imposed 6 month cooldown on writing amazing blog posts has expired.

My pal Ali just added a flag to Chromium to allow you to test sites while sending a User-Agent string that claims to be version 100 (should be in version 96+, that’s in the latest Canary if you download or update today):

I’ll be lazy and let Karl Dubost do the explaining of the why, in his post “Get Ready For Three Digits User Agent Strings”.

So turn it on and report all kinds of bugs, either at crbug.com/new or webcompat.com/issues/new.