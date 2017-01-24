A quiz about preloading images and for loops

It's been about a year since the last quiz. Please direct yourself to the nearest whiteboard.

Given the following block of JS from Bug 1328542 (don't look yet, cheaters. Ugh), how many new Image s are preloaded?

function FP_preloadImgs() {//v1.0 var d=document,a=arguments; if(!d.FP_imgs) d.FP_imgs=new Array(); for(var i=0; i<a.length; i ) { d.FP_imgs[i]=new Image; d.FP_imgs[i].src=a[i]; } } FP_preloadImgs(/*url*/'images/button6.jpg',/*url*/'images/button5.jpg');

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

If you guessed "as many as it takes until the browser hits a OOM (out of money) or crashes", congratulations. To bad you just spent all your browser money, you should probably buy that FP_preloadImgs v2.0 upgrade license.