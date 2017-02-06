How not to feature detect

Bug 1331638 is a good example of why feature detection is important, but also a good reminder to test in enviroments where the feature totally doesn't exist.

A website (Twitter, in this example) tries to do the right thing and check for support before throwing notifications at you:

this.isSupported = function() { var a = "PushManager" in window, b = this.getNotificationPermission() !== "denied", c = "serviceWorker" in navigator, d = c && "showNotification" in ServiceWorkerRegistration.prototype; return d && a && b && c }

Digging into getNotificationPermission :

this.getNotificationPermission = function() { return Notification && Notification.permission }

OK, that looks pretty good. A boolean expression checking for the existence of Notification then returning its permission property value. So why the bug report with ReferenceError: Notification is not defined ?

In Firefox, you can turn off the Notifications API via the dom.webnotifications.enabled pref. If you choose to do that, the Notification interface global totally doesn't exist.

And what happens if you refer to something that doesn't exist? ReferenceError . Boom. The page totally explodes.

Well, that's dumb. My app doesn't support users who do that, you're thinking. But the situation won't be any different for older browsers that don't implement the API.

The fix in this case is very simple (and to their credit, Twitter deployed the fix within a few hours of them finding out), check for the existence of the interface on the global first, then do the rest as usual.

this.getNotificationPermission = function() { return window.Notification && window.Notification.permission }