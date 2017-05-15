text-shadow in ::selection, still not great

7 years ago I tweeted my only good tweet:
please kill the text-shadow in ::selection. obsessive compulsive text highlighters like myself go blind
(apologies for hideous screenshot, 2010 was a weird time for web design, I guess)
Some internet hipsters agreed, so they put a default
text-shadow: none rule for
::selection in html5 boilerplate's main.css.
Anyways, we recently got a bug about nearly same exact issue: if you have a white background and set a white text-shadow on the copy (wat), things can get weird when someone makes a selection:
#wrapper {
background-color: #fff;
}
.post-meta {
text-shadow: 2px 0px 1px #fff;
}
So don't do that?
Anyways. The most important takeaway (for me) is that the devs over at thegunmag.com don't follow me on twitter, which is super rude when you think about it.