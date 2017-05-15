text-shadow in ::selection, still not great

7 years ago I tweeted my only good tweet:

please kill the text-shadow in ::selection. obsessive compulsive text highlighters like myself go blind

(apologies for hideous screenshot, 2010 was a weird time for web design, I guess)

Some internet hipsters agreed, so they put a default text-shadow: none rule for ::selection in html5 boilerplate's main.css.

Anyways, we recently got a bug about nearly same exact issue: if you have a white background and set a white text-shadow on the copy (wat), things can get weird when someone makes a selection:

#wrapper { background-color : #fff ; } .post-meta { text-shadow : 2px 0px 1px #fff ; }

So don't do that?

Anyways. The most important takeaway (for me) is that the devs over at thegunmag.com don't follow me on twitter, which is super rude when you think about it.